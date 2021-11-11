Kundali Bhagya 11 November 2021 Written Update: Kritika Breaks Down In Tears

Kundali Bhagya 11 November 2021 episode begins with Sherlyn meeting Prithvi in the jail. Prithvi then asks her about her mother's health to which she says that it was Preeta's plan to send her away. Sherlyn further says that if she was in the house he would have saved Prithvi but he did not listen to her. Prithvi then apologises to her while Sherlyn says that she needs to meet the lawyer. He then stops her and asks her not to meet him today as Preeta or Rishabh will suspect her but she does not listen to him and leaves.

Kundali Bhagya 11 November 2021 Written Update

As Sherlyn is about to leave, Rishabh arrives at the police station and learns that a woman came to meet Prithvi. Sherlyn hides as she sees him while Rishabh goes to meet Prithvi. Prithvi lies to him saying that his mother visited but Rishabh forces him to accept that Sherlyn was there. Prithvi hen plays smart and teases him by saying that she was here while the constable tells Rishabh not to believe him as criminals like him often do such things to break families. Rishabh then leaves from there.

Sonakshi wears Karan's gifted dress for Preeta

On the other hand, as the Luthra house is decorated for the Diwali celebration, Srishti arrives and compliments the same. Preeta then walks in and asks everyone to close their eyes for a surprise. As they open their eyes, they see Pihu wearing a beautiful dress. They all praise her while Kareena tells Dadi that she did not like her dress at all. Meanwhile, Rishabh arrives home and walks to his room fumingly. As he enters the room, Sherlyn notices his anger and advises her to be with the family instead of spending the festival alone. Rishabh then tells her that Sameer spotted her outside the jail so he met Prithvi. She then assures him that she did not meet him and shows a tailor's receipt to him stating that she went to get her blouse. On the other hand, as Preeta goes to change, Sonakshi wears the original dress she stole from Preeta. Karan then spots Sonakshi from the back and thinks she is Preeta. He then walks behind her and hugs her from the back. As Sonakshi touches his cheek, he gets shocked and leaves her immediately.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5