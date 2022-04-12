Kundali Bhagya 12 April 2022 Written Update: Sherlyn Fails To Separate Karan And Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 12 April 2022 episode begins with Sherlyn and Natasha planning to get Preeta and Karan out of the room. They both then decide to break the door to which Sherlyn gets a hammer from the storeroom. Pradeep and Nagre arrive and underestimate her by saying that she will not be able to break the door. Pradeep then says that he can open any door to which Sherlyn tests her by asking him to unlock the door of the storeroom. Pradeep uses a hairpin and opens the gate but Sherlyn says that the door she wants open is locked from the inside.

Kundali Bhagya 12 April 2022 Written Update

Pradeep demands money from Sherlyn and assures her that he can open any door. On the other hand, Karan and Preeta have an interesting chat together when the latter asks him why he played Holi with Natasha. Meanwhile, Sherlyn takes Pradeep outside Karan's room and asks him to open it to which he decides to break it from the hammer. Sherlyn stops him and asks him not to break it. Nagre then arrives and gets into a heated argument with Sherlyn and Natasha.

Preeta warns Karan not to flirt with other girls

On the other hand, Preeta gets jealous and warns Karan that she will break his leg if he ever flirted with any other girl. As they both get into a naughty argument, Preeta recalls Karan applying colour on Natasha and reveals that she wanted to play Holi with colours and not with water. On hearing this, Karan walks closer to Preeta and applies colour to her. Meanwhile, Nagre and Pradeep look for Sherlyn and Natasha while the latter hides from them. Sherlyn calls Nagre's driver and asks him to take him away from the Luthra house. Later on, as Srishti wakes up, she doesn't find Beeji and Janki on her side. as she looks for them, she runs into Sameer who stops her and reveals that he has something to tell her. Sameer then pulls Srishti closer to her to which she asks whether he is drunk. He then replies that he likes her a lot.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5