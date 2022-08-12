Kundali Bhagya 12 August 2022 Written Update: Taapsee Pannu Arrives At Luthra Mansion

Kundali Bhagya 12 August 2022 episode begins with Taapsee Pannu arriving at the Luthra mansion with Rishabh thanking him for coming. Sameer then tells her that he is a huge fan to which Srishti adds that she is his crush too. As Preeta and Karan arrive, Taapsee compliments them by saying that they look good together. Rishabh then intervenes and says that Preeta is his wife. They all then go ahead to cut the cake.

Kundali Bhagya 12 August 2022 Written Update

As Taapsee observes Karan staring at Preeta, she tries to alert her and asks her to be careful. Preeta and Rishabh then cut the cake and feed the same to all the family members. On the other hand, as Bunty spots the jewellery in Rakhi’s room, he and Sherlyn hear someone coming and they hide inside the room. Rakhi walks into the room to get the gifts from the cupboard and walks out leaving it open.

Karan teases Preeta for not feeding cake to Rishabh

Karan then teases Preeta for not feeding cake to Rishabh and says that he can understand they have been married for 5 years. Meanwhile, Rakhi hears a voice inside the room and warns the person to come out. Sherlyn then asks Bunty to make Rakhi unconscious but as he steps ahead to do so, Srishti arrives and takes her away. Sherlyn comes out and starts crying to which Bunty asks what happened. She then reveals how she is stealing the jewellery that once belonged to her. She then adds that she will not spare Preeta and tells Bunty to get a bag. Meanwhile, Raja informs Prithvi that he has placed the jammers and talks to the dhol person to come inside the house. On the other hand, as Karan begins to drink, Anjali stops him and asks whether he is trying to become the old Karan again. He then gets annoyed seeing Preeta and Rishabh smiling together.

