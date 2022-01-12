Kundali Bhagya 12 January 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta Be Able To Defeat Prithvi And Nagre?

Kundali Bhagya 12 January 2022 episode will bring in a new twist in which Prithvi and Nagre will plot something big against Preeta and the latter is likely to fall into their trap. The upcoming episode will also involve Preeta and Karan's fun banter where she will almost get carried away but manages to control herself. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 12 January 2022 written update.

Kundali Bhagya 12 January 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 12 January 2022 spoiler begins with Prithvi and Nagre planning a strong plan against Preeta. Nagre lashes out at her and even tries to touch her deliberately so that she will get provoked. As his plan works and Preeta pushes him, he falls on the ground and acts as if he got hurt. As Nagre and Prithvi had planned to provoke Preeta, they even keep the police inspector on standby so that they could immediately call them inside and get her arrested. As the police arrive after Preeta pushes Nagre, he tells them to arrest her because she attempted to kill him. The police then arrest her and take her away while Prithvi and Nagre smile at each other and think that they have succeeded in kicking Preeta out of the house. As Preeta walks out of the house. Rakhi gets emotional on seeing her and breaks down in tears.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Preeta insults Prithvi, Sherlyn goes inside to prepare tea for Nagre while Kritika accompanies her. Sherlyn feels that Kritika still has a soft corner for Preeta but Kritika reveals that she will choose Prithvi over Preeta anytime. Meanwhile, as Nagre tries to threaten Preeta, she reveals that the pen he is holding has a camera inside and if she shows the footage to anyone, he will lose his licence to practice law. On the other hand, as Karan is about to fall, Preeta holds him and asks him why does he keep falling. Karan then reminds her of how he used to hold her when she used to fall all the time in the past. She then advises him to start practising against and revive his career as a cricketer. Later on, Nagre meets Prithvi and warns him that Preeta has the power to ruin their lives and asks him to stay alert.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5