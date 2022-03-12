Kundali Bhagya 12 March 2022 Written Update: Mahesh Strangles Rakhi

Kundali Bhagya 12 March 2022 episode begins with Sameer finding Srishti and Natasha unconscious. He then sprinkles water on them to wake them up. As he questions them about what happened, Natasha tells him that as they were walking in the corridors, someone hit them from the back that left them unconscious.

On the other hand, as Sherlyn faints after being hit by Prithvi, he tries to wake her up. As she wakes up, she pushes him away accusing him of trying to kill her. He then tries to apologise for what happened, to which she says that he should apologise on the day when he finally defeats Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya 12 March 2022 written update

Prithvi assures Sherlyn that he is the same guy she loved and he will surely win this time. Meanwhile, Srishti tells Sameer not to tell anyone about what happened to her.

Later on, everyone starts dancing including Karan, Preeta, Rakhi and Mahesh. As Mahesh thinks that there's a snake on Rakhi's neck, he tries to hold her neck tightly in order to get rid of it. Everyone gets shocked seeing this and help Rakhi get away from Mahesh. Prithvi smiles as she watches Mahesh losing his calm. Even the Judge and the doctor watch Mahesh strangling Rakhi.

Kritika blames Preeta

The judge then says that Mahesh's condition has not improved a bit while the doctor says that Mahesh needs some time to get well but the family should not have high hopes. As the Judge blames Karan for bringing Mahesh to the party, Preeta says that it is her fault.

Dadi then blames Preeta for everything while Rakhi tries to back her. Rakhi then reveals that Mahesh was not trying to kill her but got mistaken that she had a snake on her neck. Kritika then says that they shouldn't have trusted Preeta when Prithvi tries to warn them about the consequences of bringing Mahesh out of the basement.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5