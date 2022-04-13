Kundali Bhagya 13 April 2022 Written Update: Nagre And Pardeep End Up In Jail

Kundali Bhagya 13 April 2022 episode begins with Sameer recalling his first and second meeting with Srishti and adds how he began liking her. While expressing his fondness for her, he becomes unconscious. On the other hand, Kareena, Beeji and Janki go out of control as they consume bhang. Rakhi then arrives and asks them to calm down and wonders when will she get a grandchild. Kareena then assures her that she will soon become a grandmother.

Kundali Bhagya 13 April 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Natasha assures herself by stating that Karan must be sleeping by now to which Sherlyn asks her to stay positive. As they manage to open Karan's room, they find Karan and Preeta in an intimate condition. Meanwhile, Prithvi dreams about his bail while the constable asks him why is he so happy when he knows that his bail can get rejected. Prithvi then informs him that Nagre will soon be arriving with his bail papers.

Preeta blushes after recalling her night spent with Karan

Another constable then brings Pradeep and Nagre and locks them in jail while Prithvi wonders if Nagre will be able to arrange bail for him. As Prithvi wakes them up, they get clueless about how they reached the police station and wonder where did they leave the papers. On the other hand, as Preeta and Karan wake up the next day, Karan asks her whether he slept in the same room last night. On the other hand, Preeta recalls what happened yesterday and blushes. Later on, Prithvi lashes out at Nagre and says how much he trusted him. Nagre then assures him that he will call his assistant for their bail. Meanwhile, as Karan recalls what happened last night with Preeta, he wonders what she must be thinking.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5