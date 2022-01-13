Kundali Bhagya 13 January 2022 Spoiler: Will Karan Be Able To Get Preeta Out Of Jail?

Kundali Bhagya 13 January 2022 episode will further continue with Nagre and Prithvi plotting against Preeta. It will also focus on the changing behaviour of Karan towards Preeta and how she advises him to resume his career as a cricketer. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 13 January 2022 written update.

Kundali Bhagya 13 January 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 13 January 2022 spoiler begins with Preeta pushing Prithvi for touching him inappropriately with the latter faking to collapse on the floor. Later on, as Prithvi falls on the floor while faking he hurt his head, Nagre calls the police in the house as planned. The moment police arrive, Prithvi accuses Preeta of attempting to hurt and kill him and asks them to arrest her immediately. As the police arrest her, Rakhi intervenes and tells them that Preeta pushed him out of self-defence because he was touching her. Nagre then tells her that she will need to prove the same in court and adds that Preeta first needs to go to jail. Later on, Karan and Sameer arrive home and as Karan asks Rakhi where Preeta is, Prithvi reveals that she is at the same where she deserves to be. He then reveals that Preeta got arrested and is now in jail. This leaves Karan and Sameer in shock while Nagre and Prithvi laugh at them.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Preeta meets Karan and advises him that he should return to cricket again because he is not good at handling the family business but he ignores him and walks away. He runs into Natasha who falls into his arms accidentally but Karan vents out his anger on her and leaves. Later on, Preeta talks to Sherlyn and asks why didn't she do anything in her absence when Prithvi was trying to take over everything. On the other hand, Nagre and Prithvi make a plan against Preeta. As Prithvi explains the plan to Nagre, the latter asks whether he is sure whether Preeta will react the same way he is predicting. Prithvi then assures him that Preeta will react the same way and adds that he knows her very well and is also aware of what will trigger her the most. Meanwhile, Karan tells Sameer about Preeta asking him to resume his cricket practice again to which Sameer feels glad and tells him that even Rishabh would've wanted the same. Karan then tells him that Preeta doesn't have the right to say anything to him after which they both leave for the Luthra house.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5