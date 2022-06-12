Kundali Bhagya 13 June 2022 Spoiler: Plot To Take A 5-year-long Leap? Here's What We Know

The popular show, Kundali Bhagya is currently among the top-rated shows on television with the cast members enjoying a massive fan following soon after the show went on air. In the recent episodes, as Natasha and Roxy plan to kill Karan and put the blame on Preeta, she manages to kill Karan. While fans eagerly await to watch the next episode to learn whether Karan died or if there’s still a chance of his return. However, the new spoiler of the show indicates a different situation as the shorty has taken a leap of 5 years.

Kundali Bhagya 13 June 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 13 June 2022 spoiler begins with Karan returning with a new face and a new avatar. Meanwhile, Preeta and Rishabh are seen living happily with their daughter. As their daughter suddenly runs across the road, she gets stuck amidst cars but Karan manages to rescue her on time while Preeta and Rishabh stand in panic. Later on, as Preeta express3es her gratitude towards Karan, he says that people who take lives should not talk about saving lives. He then takes her daughter with him in the car while Preeta and Rishabh run behind him. Preeta then breaks down thinking about her daughter.

What happened in the previous episode?

Karan waits for Preeta at the lake and as Natasha and Roxy arrive wearing clothes similar to Preeta and Rishabh, Karan assumes that they are Preeta and Rishabh because they both are wearing masks. On the other hand, Preeta and Rishabh leave for the lake while Prithvi follows them thinking about where are they going. Later on, Natasha pushes Karan into the dam. As Karan screams while falling, Preeta and Rishabh hear his voice and run towards him. Meanwhile, a servant informs the Luthra family that Karan fell into the lake which leaves everyone in shock. Later on, the police find Roxy in a car but Roxy and Prithvi manage to escape. Karan, on the other hand, tries to swim in the lake but gets attacked by a crocodile. After a while, the police inform the Luthra family that they've found a dead body.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5