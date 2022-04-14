Kundali Bhagya 14 April 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Returns To The Luthra House

Kundali Bhagya 14 April 2022 episode begins with Preeta coming out of the bathroom and asking Karan what he said earlier about Haq. he then makes an excuse and says that it is his towel's name and walks into the bathroom to get ready. Preeta then recalls what happed between them last night and assures herself that whatever happed was fine because she still has a right on him. She then blushes while thinking about last night.

Kundali Bhagya 14 April 2022 Written Update

Later on, as Sherlyn and Natasha wake up, they both express grief over their ruined plan last night. Natasha then asks her not to make any further attempts to split Karan and Preeta to which Sherlyn says that they just need to wait and watch to find a weakness in their relationship. She further affirms that she will make sure she splits Karan and Preeta. On the other hand, as Karan comes out of the washroom, he holds Preeta when she is about to fall. they both share a romantic moment together with a romantic song playing in the background.

Beeji and Janki wake up clueless

As Srishti wakes up, she asks Beeji and Janki whether they remember what happed last night to which they say that they have no idea about it. Se then reveals that they were not letting her take them home and even indulged in a fight with the neighbour’s dog. On the other hand, Preeta says thank you to Karan for not letting her fall and as the latter walks away, he hits his head. Preeta then gives him a head massage. Karan then meets Sameer who tells him about what he said to Srishti last night. Meanwhile, as Prithvi manages to get bail, he heads towards the Luthra house. Later on, everyone gathers in the hall as the auction begins on TV. as Karan gets sold for 15 Crore, Prithvi walks in wondering who bought Karan. Kritika sees Prithvi entering the house and gets amazed.

