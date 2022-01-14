Kundali Bhagya 14 January 2022 Spoiler: Is Prithvi Planning To Kill Preeta?

Kundali Bhagya 14 January 2022 episode will depict one of the most thrilling twists of all time as Prithvi and Nagre execute their big plan against Preeta and somehow succeed in kicking her out of the house. However, the viewers are still unaware of how Nagre and Prithvi are not satisfied with sending Preeta to jail and are planning something even nastier. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 14 January 2022 written update.

Kundali Bhagya 14 January 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 14 January 2022 spoiler begins with Prithvi telling the police inspector to take Preeta away and kill her. He also assures him to pay him a huge amount of money for the same. As the police inspector talks to Prithvi over the phone, Preeta overhears bits of their conversation and realises that something is definitely fishy. As the police take Preeta in a van, the inspector asks the driver to drive through the jungle road. On hearing this, Preeta gets alert. On the other hand, Karan gets into a heated argument with Prithvi when the latter calls Preeta a criminal who killed her daughter, Pihu. Karan loses his cool on Prithvi and warns him not to speak a single word against Preeta. Karan then reveals to the family that Preeta is here only to help them. Later on, Preeta manages to succeed in escaping from the jungle and gears up to leave Prithvi and Nagre in shock by returning to the Luthra house. On the other hand, Prithvi throws a lavish party in the house to celebrate his victory while Preeta plans to return to the house and shock everyone at the party.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Karan and Sameer arrive home, they learn that the police arrested Preeta. Karan gets angry with the family members and asks them why didn't they try to save her to which Dadi said that Preeta had done so much against them and added that it was good that she got arrested. Karan then reminded them of the good things Preeta did for them. On the other hand, Karan also fights with Prithvi who calls Preeta a criminal who killed her daughter and now tried to kill Nagre.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5