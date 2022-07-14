Kundali Bhagya 14 July 2022 Spoiler: Will Karan Expose Preeta At The Party?

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta gets emotional as she recalls a memorable time spent with Karan by looking at Karan's room decked up with his photos. On the other hand, as Karan aka Arjun reminds her of Karan, she gets uneasy and tries talking to Rishabh about the same. Read further ahead to get Kundali Bhagya 14 July 2022 spoiler alert.

Kundali Bhagya 14 July 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 14 July 2022 spoiler begins with Preeta wanting to tell Rishabh about Karan who wants hee to miss Karan. She then recalls the pandit’s words who told her that Karan will return either in his same avatar or either in a different one. On the other hand, as Karan plans to take revenge on Preeta and Rishabh, Anjali suggests he keeps his identity a secret until he takes revenge. Karan agrees to the same and then makes an announcement stating that he has an important announcement to make. He then reveals that he wants everyone to know the truth about Karan Luthra. He then makes a couple of actors enact the incident where Karan was pushed into the lake by Preeta and Rishabh. The act depicts that Kara loved Preta but she backstabbed him. On seeing this, Preeta breaks down in tears while Rishabh gets stunned. As Preeta tries to walk away, Karan stops her but she slaps him.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Preeta sees Karan’s room and decides to share details about the same with Rishabh. On the other hand, Rishabh meets Srishti and asks where is Preeta to which she says that she thought Preeta was with him. She then opens up about her trouble with Sameer and says that she made a mistake marrying him. Preeta then meets Rishabh and tells him about what she saw in Karan’s room. Rishabh then tells Karan that he is very impatient, to which he asks him not to test his patience. They both then argue with each other. Later on, Karan overhears Beeji and Rishabh’s conversation and gets angry about losing everything because of Preeta.

