Kundali Bhagya 14 March 2022 Written Update: Mahesh Is Sent Back To The Basement

Kundali Bhagya 14 March 2022 episode begins with Kritika accusing Preeta of Mahesh's condition and telling everyone that it was her game to prove him unstable and insult them in front of their guests. She keeps on blaming Preeta for everything and on hearing this, the latter loses her calm and breaks down in tears. She walks to the basement and cries thinking of Mahesh's condition. She talks to herself saying that she failed to save Mahesh from Prithvi and thinks about whose another one who doesn't want Mahesh to come out of the basement.

Kundali Bhagya 14 March 2022 Written Update

Sameer then goes after Preeta to which she tries to hide her tears from him. he consoles her and tells her not to hide her emotions from him and expresses his gratefulness to her for coming to rescue the Luthra family. She then confesses that she could not save Mahesh to which Sameer tries to motivate her and assures her that he is standing in support of her always. Srishti then arrives and assures her that sometimes one needs to go against their loved ones in order to expose the truth. Preeta then assures them that she will not give up until she wins.

Prithvi celebrates his success against Preeta

On the other hand, Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he managed to fail Preeta's plan. Meanwhile, Beeji meets Preeta and asks her not to worry about Mahesh while Srishti urges Preeta not to trust Sameer because he did not trust her two years ago. Later on, as Prithvi and Sherlyn celebrate their success by dancing together, Preeta arrives and tells him that she made a huge mistake by trusting Sherlyn. She then asks Sherlyn why is she cheating on the family to which Prithvi asks her to stop her emotional drama as Sherlyn's heart will not melt. Prithvi then asks her why is she getting emotional when she doesn't even like the Luthra family to which she says that she hates everyone but Rishabh whom Sherlyn is cheating on.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5