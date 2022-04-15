Kundali Bhagya 15 April 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Plans To Ruin Karan's Cricket Career

Kundali Bhagya 15 April 2022 episode begins with the Luthra family congratulating Karan after being sold in the Cricket auction with such a whopping amount. As Preeta congratulates him, he advises her to take a selfie with her because he will soon be very busy. Sameer asks everyone to dance and celebrate on receiving this good news while Prithvi gets annoyed watching them happy. He then goes to his room furiously while trying to calm his anger. As he enters the room, he screams with anger thinking about how could the family ignore him.

Kundali Bhagya 15 April 2022 Written Update

Sherlyn then meets him in the room and asks him to calm down. Kritika then suddenly walks in while Sherlyn manages to hide behind the curtains. Kritika then offers coffee to Prithvi and tells her how happy she is to have him back. He then mentions how the family ignored him and throws the cup while asking Kritika to leave the room. She begins to cry and walks out. Sherlyn then comes out and asks him why he misbehaved with Kritiak to which Prithvi says that he will hurt Kritika every time the family hurts him.

Karan calls Prithvi shameless

Prithvi then reveals that he has a plan to destroy Karan’s career but when Sherlyn asks him about the same, he refuses to tell her. Later on, Karan bumps into Prithvi and tells him that he is shameless to return to the house after being insulted to which Prithvi says that he only returned for Kritika. Later on, Prithvi sends Karan’s picture to a guy and asks him to remember his face. He then orders a camera. Sherlyn forces him to disclose his plan to her but he doesn't tell her anything. On the other hand, Preeta meets Karan and asks him to practice well while the other family members wish him good luck as he leaves home.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5