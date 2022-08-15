Kundali Bhagya 15 August 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Attacks The Luthra Family

Kundali Bhagya 15 August 2022 episode begins with a dhol guy entering the house with everyone dancing together. Even Prithvi enters in disguise and starts dancing with Rishabh. Raja then closes the main door, with Prithvi revealing that he is a goon. He then orders everyone not to act smart by taking out his gun. He then tells everyone to give their phones to his men.

Kundali Bhagya 15 August 2022 written update

Meanwhile, Karan goes to the kitchen and eats cashews from a box when Preeta arrives and says he is wandering in the house as if it is his own house. She then asks how he knew where the cashew box was. On the other hand, Prithvi eats the cake while Rishabh and Sameer are relieved that Kavya, Preeta, Karan and Srishti are not there. Raja then observes that one girl is missing.

Karan saves Preeta from the goons

Karan then recalls the time Preeta pushed him off the bridge and tells her that he has been visiting the kitchen during the day and that’s why he knows where the cashew box was kept. Preeta then walks out while Karan follows her outside the kitchen. Kavya then meets them and informs them that Mohan is tied up in the kitchen to which they ask who Mohan is.

Preeta then asks her to go to her room till she finds Mohan. Meanwhile, Prithvi says that Preeta is missing and adds that even Karan and Anjali cannot be seen around. As Preeta takes a peek at Prithvi threatening everyone, Karan drags her away before anyone sees her.

Prithvi finds something fishy and tells Raja to check upstairs. Meanwhile, the family members get into a heated argument with Prithvi while Mahesh threatens them to call the police. They all then get violent with each other when Prithvi accidentally breaks Karan’s picture.

On the other hand, as Karan takes Preeta away, he tells her that the goons are armed, to which she says that she needs to save her family from danger. Dadi then arrives with her friend, who blesses Karan and Preeta while Dadi reveals that they are not a couple.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5