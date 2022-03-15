Kundali Bhagya 15 March 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Plans To Snatch Preeta's Powers

Kundali Bhagya 15 March 2022 episode begins with Preeta telling Prithvi that she made a huge mistake by convincing Rishabh to get married to Sherlyn to which Prithvi taunts her. Prithvi then tells her that he will make sure the family kicks her out of the house soon to which she asks him to keep dreaming about it. Preeta then tells Sherlyn that she will soon have to leave the house with Prithvi and they will never be able to return ever again.

Kundali Bhagya 15 March 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, as Sameer drops Beeji and Srishti home, the latter thanks him and runs inside the house. She then returns and tells him that she loved his video and walks away. On the other hand, as Karan goes to the room, Preeta gets annoyed at him for not sleeping in his own room. He then lashes out at him for being money-minded and leaves the room. She later breaks down in tears thinking that all she wants is to save the family from Prithvi.

Prithvi plans to snatch Preeta's powers

While Prithvi acts normal, Sherlyn asks him how can he be normal when they were caught by Preeta. Sherlyn then reminds him that he is currently powerless while Preeta possesses all the powers to ruin their lives. Prithvi then says that now they just have to figure out how to get all the powers away from Preeta. On the other hand, Preeta meets Mahesh and offers him sweets while apologising to him for whatever happed in the past few days. She then assures him that she will soon cure him and will defeat Prithvi and every other person who comes in between. Later on, as Karan offers sweets to Mahesh, Preeta takes them away thinking that Mahesh cannot have more sweets as he is a diabetic patient. Natasha then taunts her by asking whether she is concerned about Mahesh's health. As Karan forcefully goes to Mahesh after being provoked by Natasha, Preeta grabs the box from his hand telling him that Mahesh shouldn't eat so many sweets.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5