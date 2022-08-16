Kundali Bhagya 16 August 2022 Written Update: Karan Tries To Save The Family From Goons

Kundali Bhagya 16 August 2022 episode begins with Prithvi pushing Mahesh followed by violence between them. Rishabh and Prithvi then fight with each other when the latter throws a vase at him but it hits Karan's photo. Meanwhile, Preeta pushes Karan away and runs to see whether the family is fine or not but Karan drags her to the room. He then adds that he needs to find Anjali because she means everything to her.

Kundali Bhagya 16 August 2022 Written Update

As Karan goes out to find Anjali, he gets attacked by a goon. Meanwhile, Sherlyn finds a gun and warns everyone to stop after which they all stop fighting. As Karan plans to attack other goons, he gets into an argument with Preeta who wishes to accompany him. Sherlyn then grabs Kavya and orders her to remove her necklace but she denies it. Rakhi then urged her to leave Kavya and take all her jewellery to which Sherlyn says that she already emptied her locker.

Karan, Rishabh, Preeta and Sameer decide to face the goons

Kavya then bites Sherlyn’s hand and tries to run away but Prithvi manages to catch her. Karan, on the other hand, attacks Prithvi with a lamp which hits him on the head. Kavya safely reaches Preeta. As everyone tries to run outside the house, Prithvi gets up again and fires in the air. While the family members manage to hide from him, Karan, Rishabh, Preeta and Sameer decide to face the goons and defeat them. Rakhi lashes out at Rishabh and tells him not to go anywhere. She says that she already lost Karan and she will not lose him too.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5