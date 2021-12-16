Kundali Bhagya 16 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Learn About Mahesh's Mental Health?

Kundali Bhagya 16 December 2021 episode will unveil a lot of revelations about the Luthra family and will also share glimpses of how Preeta's life changed after she was thrown out of the Luthra house. The upcoming episodes will also unite Preeta with one of the loved family members from the Luthra house. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 16 December 2021 episode spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 16 December 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 16 December 2021 spoiler begins with Preeta entering her clinic and realising that someone is already there. As she looks behind the table, she sees a man and shouts while rushing out of the clinic. The man then holds Preeta from behind and puts his hand on her mouth so that she is unable to shout. He then makes Preeta recall that he is Mahesh and urges her to help him save his family. Preeta gets shocked to see him.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Preeta returns from Bangalore after two years while Sarla cooks a special dish for her. Srishti teases Sarla for forgetting her after Preeta's arrival. Srishti and Sarla then meet Preeta while stating how much they missed each other. Preeta then says that she would not have returned to Mumbai if it wasn't for her transfer. Srishti then tells her that she should not think too much because the city does not belong to the Luthra family. She also tells her to forget the past as the Luthra family never deserved her. Saral then brings breakfast for Preeta while the latter thinks why would her destiny bring her back to the city when she was happy in Bangalore. Sarla calms her and tells her that the Luthra family did not do good with her and they will be facing the consequences for it. Preeta then assures her that she will not let herself get affected by her past. Beeji then arrives and meets Sarla, Srishti, Janki and Preeta. Later on, Preeta helps a few strangers on her way to the clinic.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5