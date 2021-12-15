Kundali Bhagya 15 December 2021 Spoiler: The Show Takes A Leap Of 2 Years

Kundali Bhagya recently episodes have been revolving around Pihu's abduction and Sonakshi's plan to throw Preeta out of the Luthra house. The latest episodes also revealed how Sonakshi and Sherlyn joined and against their common enemy, Preeta and even manage to influence everyone against her. Read further ahead to know the Kundali Bhagya 15 December 2021 spoilers and learn what happened in the last episode.

Kundali Bhagya 15 December 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 15 December 2021 spoiler begins after a leap of two years with Sherlyn asking Prithvi what will happen if Mahesh accidentally dies to which Prithvi says that he will not die because it is in their hands now. On the other hand, a bunch of men try to hold Mahesh while he keeps urging them to leave him. Preeta suddenly spots Mahesh and asks the other men why have they traped him. One of the men then informs her that Mahesh is mentally unstable and they are taking him to the mental hospital. This leaves Preeta in shock.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as everyone fumes at Preeta for kidnapping and murdering Pihu, Preeta tries to make things normal between her and Karan. She even pleads to Karan that they need each other the most after losing Pihu while Kareena tells her to leave the house. Even Dadi accuses her of choosing money over her daughter to which Mahesh falls ill and collapses. Meanwhile, Karan enters Pihu's room and recalls her memorable time spent in the room. He even recalls the time he spent with Preeta On the other hand, Preeta reaches her house where Sarla gets stunned to see her and Srishti explains to her the situation. The show then takes a leap of one week and it depicts that Karan is suffering from depression. Sonakshi then approaches him and expresses her desire to get married to him but Karan lashes out at her for even thinking about it and throws her out of the house. Sonakshi curses him and says that he will be able to stay happy in his life. Later on, Karan gets drunk and goes to Preeta's house to talk to him but Sarla tells him to come tomorrow. Karan then curses Preeta and blames her for ruining his life and killing their daughter for money. Preeta loses her calm and throws him out of the house. Sarla then slaps Karan and advises Preeta to forget the Luthra family and move on as nothing is above self-respect.

