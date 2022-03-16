Kundali Bhagya 16 March 2022 Written Update: Preeta Learns About Prithvi & Sherlyn's Plan

Kundali Bhagya 16 March 2022 episode begins with Karan and Preeta arguing over letting Mahesh have the sweets. Karan then warns her not to stop him from feeding Mahesh to which she says that he will gain weight. Karan then teases Preeta by stating that she has gained weight and adds he learnt this while dancing with her. He continues to tease her by saying that he could not even hold her waist to which she panics and says that it is not true. She then makes him hold her waist to prove her point but realises that she fell into his trap.

Kundali Bhagya 16 March 2022 Written Update

Natasha then arrives and asks Mahesh whether he likes Karan and Preeta together to which he shouts at her. On the other hand, Sherlyn sees Prithvi smiling to which he asks whether he thought of a plan to defeat Preeta. Kareena and Rakhi then arrive to which Prithvi tells them that everything that happened yesterday was because of Preeta. He then tells them not to meet Mahesh as per the doctor's order and asks them not to send Rakhi to meet him.

Prithvi influences everyone against Preeta

Sherlyn then tells Prithvi that they can forge the property papers to which he reveals that it is kept in Preeta's locker. Preeta overhears their conversation and decides to attract them to her trap. As everyone sits together to have breakfast, Rakhi says that she is not hungry and walks away. Preeta then receives a call from the band manager to which she says that the property papers are quite important and they cannot be shifted. She then tells him to contact the lawyer who can later hand them over to her. She then thinks that now as Prithvi will plan to get the papers, she will catch him red-handed.

