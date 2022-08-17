Kundali Bhagya 17 August 2022 Spoiler: Prithvi Planning To Kidnap Preeta?

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Prithvi then fight with each other when the latter throws a vase at him but it hits Karan's photo. Meanwhile, Preeta pushes Karan away and runs to see whether the family is fine or not but Karan drags her to the room to save her. Read further ahead to get Kundali Bhagya 17 August 2022 spoiler alert.

Kundali Bhagya 17 August 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 17 August 2022 spoiler begins with Rakhi asking Karan to stop Rishabh to which he accidentally calls her mom while trying to calm her down. He then apologises for referring to her as a mom but she says that she likes it and tells him to continue with that. He then convinces her to trust Rishabh but she says that she cannot let him go alone. He then asks her not to worry and even calms Kavya down. As Preeta and Rishabh observe Karan's behaviour, they both feel that he is behaving just like Karan. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells Prithvi that they need to leave right away because the Luthra family called the police. Prithvi then suggests that they need to take someone hostage to get away with being arrested. He then says that they should trap Preeta to which Sherlyn gets annoyed. While they look for the family members inside the house, Vishnu tells them that they should tell everyone that Karan hired them to kill Rishabh. Sameer overhears their conversation.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Sherlyn finds a gun and warns everyone to stop after which they all stop fighting. As Karan plans to attack other goons, he gets into an argument with Preeta who wishes to accompany him. Karan, on the other hand, attacks Prithvi with a lamp which hits him on the head. Kavya safely reaches Preeta. As everyone tries to run outside the house, Prithvi gets up again and fires in the air. While the family members manage to hide from him, Karan, Rishabh, Preeta and Sameer decide to face the goons and defeat them.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5