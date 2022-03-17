Kundali Bhagya 17 March 2022 Written Update: Sherlyn Plans To Steal Property Papers

Kundali Bhagya 17 March 2022 episode begins with Karan asking Preeta to have breakfast to which she asks whether he is caring for her in order to get the property papers. Kritika then tells Prithvi that she doesn't like it when Preeta misbehaves with Karan to which he asks her to calm down. Later on, as Prithvi meets Sherlyn, she tells him that they need to get the property papers from Preeta to which he says that he will not steal them. Sherlyn then says that she will steal the papers from Preeta because this will be their last chance.

Kundali Bhagya 17 March 2022 Written Update

Kareena and Kritika then meet Karan and lock the room to talk to him in private. Kareena then says that they deserve the property papers and asks him to steal them from Preeta to which he denies it. She tries to convince him to do the same but he still doesn't agree with them. Meanwhile, as Prithvi yells at Sherlyn, she decides to steal the property papers all by herself so that she can soon become the owner of the house.

Srishti warns Sherlyn

Srishti then arrives and gets shocked by seeing Prithvi and Sherlyn together. She warns Sherlyn. Later on, she meets Preeta who tells her that she wants Prithvi to get arrested. She further tells her that he is just using Kritika and now she wants to kick him out of the house. She then explains her plan to Srishti and tells her that they need to take this risk in order to get rid of Prithvi forever. After a while, Preeta meets Rakhi and apologises to her but the latter ignores her and walks away. Preeta then breaks down while Srishti consoles her. Sherlyn then arrives and tells Preeta that she is fed up with her rules to which Preeta says that if she has a problem with her rules, she can leave the house immediately. Girish then arrives with a set of papers and hands it over to Preeta. Srishti then asks what are those papers for. As Preeta says that it is a secret, Karan informs her that everyone knows those are the property papers.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5