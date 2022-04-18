Kundali Bhagya 18 April 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Plans To Trap Karan In Match Fixing

Kundali Bhagya 18 April 2022 episode begins with Sherlyn asking Prithvi whether he is planning to murder Karan to which he says that if he wanted to kill him, he would've killed him long ago. He then tells her that he will trap Karan in match-fixing and will ruin his cricket career forever. Sherlyn then says that his plan will fail because Karan will never indulge in match-fixing because he loves playing cricket. Prithvi then reveals that he has hired a man named Sandesh to execute the plan. As Sherlyn asks him to reveal his plan in detail, he says that his guy will meet Karan as a fan and he will click their picture when he will hand over the money to him. Prithvi then walks away saying that he needs to follow Karan.

Kundali Bhagya 18 April 2022 Written Update

Later on, as Sandesh meets Karan, he gets friendly with him by stating that he is his fan and even shows a tattoo of him on his arm which he made on Prithvi's instructions. Prithvi, on the other hand, sits in the car and clicks their pictures. He then meets Sandesh and gives him money ordering him to keep meeting Karan every day. Meanwhile, Sherlyn taunts Natasha that she is of no use because Preeta and Karan have started loving each other again. Natasha then assures her that will separate Preeta and Karan but Sherlyn says that all her plans have been failing till now. She then gives her one week's time to prove herself.

Rakhi doubts Sherlyn

Later on, as Preeta eagerly waits for Karan, Rakhi teases her to which she denies that she is not waiting for him. Karan then arrives. Preeta then gives Karan a massage to which the latter sleeps immediately. The next morning, Kritika runs into Preeta and asks her how can she send the family's son-in-law to jail to which Preeta states that Prithvi stole the papers that's why she sent him to jail. Sherlyn then intervenes and defends Prithvi to which Preeta questions her why is she defending him and also asks her whether she is his wife. While Dadi tells Preeta to control herself, Rakhi feels that there is a reason behind Preeta saying that. Sherlyn breaks down in tears and goes to her room. Meanwhile, as Sandesh meets Karan again, Prithvi clicks their pictures when Sandesh gifts him flowers and a box of sweets.

