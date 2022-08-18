Kundali Bhagya 18 August 2022 Written Update: Kavya Play Cricket With Karan

The Kundali Bhagya 18 August 2022 episode begins with Beeji handing over the first-aid box to Anjali while the latter says she doesn't know how to treat her wound. Meanwhile, Rakhi sees Srishti crying in the kitchen and asks what happened to which she says that she is afraid if anything happens to Rishabh, Preeta will be alone again. She even gets worried about Sameer but the latter arrives and calms them down.

Kundali Bhagya 18 August 2022 Written Update

Rakhi then says that she lost Karan and now she cannot lose Rishabh. On the other hand, Preeta asks Rishabh to wait and goes out to get a first aid box for him. Meanwhile, Karan denies taking treatment from Anjali but as Preeta arrives, she decides to treat her wound. While Preeta treats his wound, they both get into an argument. Karan recalls how Preeta used to treat his wounds in the past and how she later pushed him into the dam.

Karan bonds with Kavya

Kavya then arrives wearing a t-shirt with a cricket bat and ball printed on it. She then asks Karan to play cricket with her while Preeta asks her not to disturb Karan. Kavya then tells her not to speak when two adults were talking, while Karan takes her outside to play.

On the other hand, Prithvi and Sherlyn hide in the parking lot while the inspector assures Mahesh that they will not let the gangsters escape. Later on, Karan and Kavya play in the hall but as the police arrive, Beeji takes Kavya inside. The police then informs them that they will have to search for evidence inside the house to catch the goons. Rishabh then meets Preeta and asks her to accompany him to which she agrees to go. Karan thinks that Preeta never obeyed him the way she obeys Rishabh.

