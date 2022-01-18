Kundali Bhagya 18 January 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta And Karan Defeat Prithvi?

Kundali Bhagya 18 January 2022 episode will showcase Prithvi planning a party after getting rid of Preeta. On the other hand, as Karan will learn about Preeta's arrest, he will visit the police station where he will receive a shocking piece of news about her. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 18 January 2022 written update along with major spoilers for the upcoming episode.

Kundali Bhagya 18 January 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 18 January 2022 spoiler begins with Prithvi calling Nagre and telling him about Preeta's death to which he congratulates him. Prithvi then invites him to the party so that they can celebrate the defeat of Preeta but Nagre refuses to come. On the other hand, it is revealed that Preeta is still alive but she encounters a snake. As she prays to God, the snake goes away and she decides to come out of the car before it blasts. She manages to come out in time. Meanwhile, at the Luthra house, Prithvi gathers everyone and informs them about the grand party he is hosting. He then tells them that he will be introducing himself as Kritika's husband to which Rakhi and Kareena get shocked. Later on, Prithvi meets Mahesh and takes a dig at him but the latter attacks him and says that all his money and property will be of his sons and not his.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Karan visits the police station, he asks them to free Preeta but they tell him that they haven't arrested any lady named Preeta. This leaves him and Sameer in shock and they later urge them to help find his wife. On the other hand, Prithvi stays in touch with the fake policeman he hired to kill Preeta who soon informs him that she is dead. They also send a picture of Preeta unconscious as proof but they do not realise that she is still alive.

