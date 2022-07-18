Kundali Bhagya 18 July 2022 Spoiler: Arjun Promises Preeta To Take Her To Karan

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta gets emotional as she recalls a memorable time spent with Karan by looking at Karan's room decked up with his photos. On the other hand, as Karan aka Arjun depicts Karan’s death scene through a skit, it depicts that Karan loved Preta but she backstabbed him. On seeing this, Preeta breaks down in tears while Rishabh gets stunned. As Preeta tries to walk away, Karan stops her but she slaps him. Read further ahead to know more about Kundali Bhagya 18 July 2022 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 18 July 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 18 July 2022 spoiler begins with recalling Preeta slapping him and wondering why didn't she feel guilty after watching the skit. He then thinks that she must be pretending and decides to make her life a living hell. He further thinks that he will make sure Preeta will beg for death after he tortures her. He then meets Preeta and asks her whether she wants to meet Karan. As she agrees to go with him, he takes her aside and points a knife at her neck leaving her in shock.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Preeta dances at the party, Karan hugs her from the back and asks her whether she can feel Karan. This makes her furious and she gives him a tight slap. Rishabh loses his calm and grapes Karan’s collar by warning him to stay within his limits. Rakhi then sides with Preeta stating that Karan was wrong. Meanwhile, Anjali tries to tackle the media and asks them to leave. Karan then goes to his room and laughs at himself. Anjali tries to calm Karan down and says that Preeta’s truth has been revealed after how she slapped him with guilt. Karan reveals how much he hates her for destroying his identity and plans to take revenge on her as soon as possible.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5