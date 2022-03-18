Kundali Bhagya 18 March 2022 Written Update: Natasha Plans To Get Close To Karan

Kundali Bhagya 18 March 2022 episode begins with Karan telling Preeta that they all know she has the property papers and assures her that they are not planning to steal them. Preeta then fakes being shocked to know about the same to which Dadi says that she was shouting while talking on the phone and that's why everyone knows. As everyone starts arguing with each other, Preeta stops them and asks Girish to get her medicine to cure her headache. Srishti then informs her that the medicine will make her sleepy.

Kundali Bhagya 18 March 2022 Written Update

Preeta then acts that she cannot sleep today because she has to make sure the property papers are safe. She then asks Srishti if she can stay with her for the night. Srishti then informs her that she needs to get Beeji's medicines and asks her if she can leave. Sameer then offers to drop her home to which she agrees. As Sameer and Srishti drive towards the Arora house, they both share some quality moments together. She then informs him about Preeta's plan to which he slows down the car to spend more time with her. She further informs him that she and Preeta think that Prithvi will make an attempt to steal the papers and they want to catch him red-handed.

Kareena and Dadi plan to steal the property papers

On the other hand, as Natasha makes a dance video, Sherlyn walks in and yells at her. Natasha gets annoyed and tells her that dance is her passion and she does not do this for money. As they both get into a heated argument Sherlyn walks away thinking that she will steal the papers from Preeta and will become the owner of the Luthra empire. Meanwhile, Kareena tells Dadi that she is planning to steal the property papers from Preeta and says that she will do anything to save her family. Dadi supports her in her plan. On the other hand, Natasha thinks of making Karan and Preeta fight so that the former gets against Preeta. She then thinks of a plan to get close to Karan.

Image: Twitter/@Kundalibhagyazee5