Kundali Bhagya 18 October 2021 Written Update: Doctor Lies About Sandeep's Injury In Court

The Kundali Bhagya 18 October episode begins with Sandeep's doctor regretting lying about Sandeep's injury while Prithvi tells him not to feel bad as he did it for his kid. Prithvi then hands over the money to him and warns him not to double-cross otherwise he will not spare him and his kid.

A flashback then shows Kritika telling Prithvi about how Preeta is planning to meet Sandeep's doctor as she thinks he is faking his leg injury. Later on, Kritika learns that Sandeep has been working with Rishabh for a year, while four of his consignments were rejected. She then thinks about why Sandeep wants money from Rishabh and expresses her opinion to Prithvi. Prithvi gives a rose to her and hugs her while Sherlyn watches them and fumes. Prithvi then assures Kritika that they are trying to get the best lawyer for Rishabh.

Kundali Bhagya written update

As Srishti and Preeta wait for the lawyer, the latter says that everyone is tensed about Rishabh. Srishti says that they do not understand what should they do next. The lawyer then arrives and tells them that the case is quite complicated and it will be difficult to get bail for Rishabh.

Meanwhile, Prithvi meets Sherlyn but the latter pushes him off. She tells him that she is facing the brunt of the situation while he is enjoying time with his wife. Prithvi then assures that they will not break up and tells her that he gave a rose to Kritika only because she revealed information about Preeta.

Later, Karan and Preeta meet Sarla at her house and tell her that they are not able to find any way to save Rishabh. Sarla then tells them that they should keep trying to which Srishti informs her about what the doctor said about Sandeep's leg injury. The next day, everyone reaches the court where they meet Rishabh. Rakhi cries while hugging him and Rishabh tells her not to worry as he did not do anything wrong and will be out soon. Rakhi then expresses her feelings on how helpless she was while Rishabh tells her that she is his strength.

Sandeep's lawyer presents evidence against Rishabh

As the court hearing begins, Sandeep's lawyer accuses Rishabh of not paying the decided amount to Sandeep for the consignment. He then informs that Sandeep's leg injury is serious to which Preta shouts that it is not serious at all. The judge then asks her to stay quiet while the lawyer further calls Sandeep's doctor and the latter reveals that his patient's injury is serious and he may not be able to walk. The judge then announces that it proves that Rishabh is the culprit.

