Kundali Bhagya 19 April 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Produces More Evidence Against Karan

Kundali Bhagya 19 April 2022 episode begins with Karan engaging with the media and telling them that he is both excited and nervous about his comeback and then asks them to enjoy his game ahead. On the other hand, Prithvi tells himself that this year Karan will leave his fans disappointed He then calls Prince and asks him to reach the place he mentioned. As Prince reaches the hotel, Sandesh informs him that the room number is 303. As the police inspector is already investigating a case in the hotel, Prince warns Sandesh to beware of them.

Kundali Bhagya 19 April 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Karan pays gratitude to the nurse for taking good care of Mahesh to which the nurse says that she is just repaying it to Preeta because the latter has helped her a lot. Later on, as Prince and Sandesh come out of the hotel, Prithvi calls them and lashes out at them for not executing the plan before leaving. They both then assure him that they will do it at the right time. He then takes them to the Luthra house and as they sneak in, Preeta sees Prince from behind and thinks that it is Karan. As she calls him and walks behind him, Prince manages to hide from her.

Prithvi clicks pictures in Karan's room

Afterwards, Prince and Sandesh go to Karan's room and as they bot exchange money, Prithvi clicks pictures of them. On the other hand, as Karan arrives home, he talks to Rakhi, Dadi, Kareena and others about his match. He then notices that Preeta is angry to which he approaches her and asks what happened. Preeta then walks away saying that she doesn't care about him as she recalls how he ignored her when she called her. As they both reach their room, they learn that it is locked from the inside.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5