Kundali Bhagya 19 July 2022 Spoiler: Will The Luthra Family Learn About Arjun's Reality?

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta gets emotional as she recalls a memorable time spent with Karan by looking at Karan's room decked up with his photos. On the other hand, as Karan aka Arjun depicts Karan’s death scene through a skit, it depicts that Karan loved Preeta but she backstabbed him. On the other hand, Karan wonders about what Preeta see in Rishabh that she planned to move on from him and get married to Rishabh. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 19 July 2022 spoiler alert.

Kundali Bhagya 19 July 2022 spoiler begins with Anjali telling Karan that the Luthra family is trying to dig deeper into his past and know more about him and his family background. She then advises him to take revenge on them before they learn about his true identity. On the other hand, as Preeta is hurt and shocked to the core after what happened at the party, Rishabh meets her and calms her down. He tells her that he will break all ties with Karan. He then blames him for destroying the peace in his family. Meanwhile, the Luthra family remember Karan and breaks down in tears while recalling his memorable moments with the family.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Preeta comes back home from the party and as she sleeps, she suddenly wakes up from a nightmare. Preeta then tells Rishabh that Arjun knows about Karan and adds that he will make her meet Karan. Rishabh then tries to make her come to her senses while all the family members wake up. Rishabh then tells that it was just her nightmare and assures her that he is there to support and protect her.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5