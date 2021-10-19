Kundali Bhagya 19 October 2021 Written Update: Preeta Spots Sandeep In The Market

Kundali Bhagya 19 October episode begins with Sherlyn getting annoyed with Preeta and telling Prithvi that everyone keeps humiliating her. She then tells him that it is high time that she should change and get an opportunity to humiliate others. Prithvi then calms her down and tells her that they should use this chance to destroy the Luthra house as Rishabh is in jail and everyone is busy trying to get him back. he then tells him that as Karan is busy with Rishabh's case, it is the best time to execute their plan and become the owner of the Luthra properties.

Kundali Bhagya written update

As Prithvi tells Sherlyn about the plan, she asks him what will he do if Sandeep double-crosses him. Prithvi then says that he will not do anything because, by that time, they will be the owners of Luthra property. Meanwhile, Sudeepa meets Sandeep and tells him that he should get the money from Prithvi before the court hearing as he may forget them later. On the other hand, Prithvi intervenes in Kritika's search for a lawyer on the laptop when Sandeep calls him for the money. He then assures him that he will pay 10 Lakh to him tomorrow. Prithvi then wonders how will he manage to pay while Sudeepa tells Sandeep that he should trust Preeta over Prithvi. Sandeep then says that he trusts Prithvi and asks Sudeepa to take her out.

Preeta feels she saw Sandeep in the market

On the other hand, Pihu urges Preeta to take her out so they both leave with Sameer. Meanwhile, Sherlyn sees Rakhi sitting alone and asks her what happened. Rakhi then says that she is not able to understand how to prove Rishabh innocent. Sherlyn then calms her down and asks her to take some rest. As Preeta reaches the market with Pihu, Sandeep and Sudeepa also reach the same place. Preeta suddenly feels that she saw Sandeep but when she tries to follow him, she loses her way. Later on, she meets Sarla and Srishti and learns that they have made sweets for Pihu. As Sarla feeds Pihu, Preeta tells Srishti that she thinks she saw Sandeep in the market to which Sarla suggests that she should go and check in the hospital.

Kundali Bhagya next episode spoiler

As Preeta meets Sandeep at the hospital, she questions him on what was he doing in the market and tells him that she saw him. On the other hand, Kareena yells at Preeta and asks her why she thinks that Karan only loves and will only listen to what she says. She then says that he loves them as well and will surely listen to them.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5