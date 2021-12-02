Kundali Bhagya 2 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Vinod's Plan To Save Pihu Backfire?

Kundali Bhagya 2 December 2021 episode will bring a lot more twists and turns in the plot as Pihu is trapped by the kidnappers. On the other hand, Karan is trying his level best to get Pihu home with the help of his friend, Vinod. The upcoming episode will also reveal whether Karan and Vinod's plan to free Pihu from the kidnappers will succeed or not. Read further to know Kundali Bhagya 2 December 2021 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 2 December 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 2 December 2021 spoiler begins with Karan handing over the bag filled with money to the goon while asking him to get Pihu first. Meanwhile, the police team along with Vinod are hiding behind a tree with guns pointed at the kidnapper. As Karan tries to get Pihu back before giving him the money, a policeman shoots the kidnapper and he drops dead. In the next scene, as Karan and the police officers reach home after a failed operation, Karan pulls Vinod's collar and lashes out at him for shooting the goon. He even blames Vinod for the failure of the plan and tells the Luthar family that it is because of him Pihu is not with them. On the other hand, Sonakshi can be seen talking to the kidnappers about the shooting incident. She tells them that their team member is shot dead by the police to which the prime kidnapper loses calm and throws everything in anger. As he throws a bottle on the ground, Preeta can be seen around the same place and she gets alert with the sound.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Vinod informs everyone that he is keeping a tracker in the money bag and assures everyone that he will unveil the identity of the kidnapper soon. Meanwhile, Pihu refuses to eat anything to which Sonakshi asks Simi to wrap a cloth to her eyes so that she can feed her. As she tries to feed her, Pihu recognises her voice and says that she knows she is Sonakshi and is not afraid anymore. Later on, Sherlyn warns Sonakshi that Vinod is keeping a tracker in the bag to which Sonakshi decides to teach them a lesson. She then calls Karan and asks if he wants to talk to Pihu. As Preeta takes the phone, Sonakshi tells her that she is a bad mother and even reveals that she knows she is not her real mother. She even warns Preeta not to involve the police to which Srishti suspects how she knows about Vinod. Meanwhile, Sameer realises that Sonakshi is not in the house. On the other hand, as Karan decides to leave with the police officers, Preeta forces him to take her with him but he denies it. Srishti then calms her down and takes her to her room. Preeta then decides that she will go for her daughter no matter what happens.

