Kundali Bhagya 2 February 2022 Written Update: Karan Makes Preeta Jealous

Kundali Bhagya 2 February 2022 episode begins with Rakhi and Mahesh sitting together while Dadi and Kareena welcome the guests. Meanwhile, Karan observes that Preeta is looking for him so he hides behind the curtains. He then runs into Natahs and tells her that their plan to make Preeta jealous is working. He then walks towards Preeta who is gazing at them furiously. Rakhi then meets Karan and says that Mahesh is feeling unwell as he came out of the basement after so long. She further expresses her happiness on finally having Mahesh around.

Kundali Bhagya 2 February 2022 Written Update

Mahesh then sees Preeta and wishes her a Happy Lohri to which she wishes the same in return. Mahesh behaves normally with her and even blesses her. This leaves everyone in shock after which Rakhi takes Mahesh away to take some rest. Sameer then tells everyone that they should be glad that Mahesh is feeling well now while Karan points out to Preeta that Mahesh only recognised her. He then compliments Preeta's outfit and asks whether he is looking good or not but she leaves without praising his look. Later on, Sherlyn learns that Prithvi has shifted to Kritika's room while Prithvi worries about the making of the bomb. He talks to the mechanic and learns that the latter needs more time to make the bomb. Prithvi gets annoyed and walks out of the house.

Srishti and Janki arrive to celebrate Lohri

Karan then bumps into Preeta while the latter asks him why is he flirting with her. Karan then says that he knows that she likes but she is not admitting it. They both then indulge in cute banter after which Karan leaves. Srishti and Janki then walk in and meet Preeta while wishing her a Happy Lohri. Srishti then asks about Mahesh's health to which Preeta reveals that he is doing fine and he even behaved normally with her. On the other hand, Prithvi furiously stares at Preeta and tells Kritika that though everything has changed, he still loves the family. As Natasha arrives, Kritika tells her that everything is normal between her and Prithvi.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5