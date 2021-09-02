Kundali Bhagya 2 September 2021 Written Update: Sonakshi Arrives At The Luthra House

Kundali Bhagya 2 September 2021 episode begins with Rakhi and Sarla speaking to each other about how they both were Preeta’s strength along with Karan. Meanwhile, Kritika tells Prithvi that when a woman lives in her house even after marriage, people insult her to which Prithvi says that she is a modern woman and should not believe in such things. He then asks her who told her this but soon realises that it is Sherlyn’s work. He then tells Kritika not to take Sherlyn’s words seriously because she is just jealous of Preeta and Kritika because they have a perfect life unlike her. Kritika then hugs Prithvi while the latter reminds himself that he loves Sherlyn.

Dadi and Kareena still upset with Preeta

The next morning, Sherlyn sees Dadi and Kareena and walks to them thinking that she will manipulate them. Dadi and Kareena then express their anger for Preeta. Meanwhile, Kritika arrives and on seeing her, Sherlyn strikes a taunt at her to which Kritika tells her to repeat the same to Kareena what she was telling her earlier about a woman living in her house after marriage. Kareena gets shocked and asks Sherlyn if she said so to which Sherlyn says that Kritika twisted her hand telling her that she is the daughter-in-law and they do not care about her.

Sonakshi arrives

As Karan arrives home after his practice, the doorbell rings after a while and he sees Sonakshi outside. Dadi shouts at her and asks her why has she come to their place to which she says that she knows nobody is happy with what she has done but she has tried hard to get the courage to talk to them. She then says that she needs to apologise to Preeta after which the latter asks her not to worry as she does not hold any grudges against her. Kritika further warns Sonakshi to leave the house as she has destroyed her family. As Sonakshi reveals that she will be going away from their lives forever, Preeta says that she will always be there for her that leaves the family in shock. Later, Preeta tells Karan that she is worried about Mahesh and Rakhi as they haven’t come out of their rooms since her pregnancy truth was revealed. Karan then consoles her and asks her to give them some time.

