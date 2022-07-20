Kundali Bhagya 20 July 2022 Spoiler: Anjali Asks Karan To Apologise To Luthra Family

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Karan wonders about what Preeta see in Rishabh that she planned to move on from him and get married to Rishabh. On the other hand, as Preeta is hurt and shocked to the core after what happened at the party, Rishabh meets her and calms her down. He tells her that he will break all ties with Karan. He then blames him for destroying the peace in his family. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 20 July 2022 spoiler alert.

Kundali Bhagya 20 July 2022 spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 20 July 2022 spoiler begins with Rakhi getting emotional while remembering Karan and praying to God to send him back. On the other hand, Anjali advises Karan to apologise to the Luthra family for what he did at the party so that he can execute his next step to take revenge on them. They both then visit the Luthra house while Karan says that she will apologise to the entire family. He then asks her to wait outside the house. Meanwhile, Dadi and Mahesh worry about Rakhi as the latter craves for her son. Dadi tells Mahesh that Rakhi still feels that Karan will return to their lives soon. As Preeta stands near the window, she gets shocked seeing Karan entering the house.

What happened in the previous episode?

After Rishabh and Karan get into a heated argument, Anjali asks the latter to apologise. Karan says no and adds that he will not say sorry after what Preeta and Rishabh did to him. He then tells everyone that they are wearing a mask with hidden conspiracies. Anjali then urges him to calm down and reminds him of his plan. Karan then confesses that he could not sleep well after hurting Preeta and wonders why he feels guilty about doing what he did to her.

