Last Updated:

Kundali Bhagya 20 June 2022 Written Update: Rishabh Cracks The Hotel Deal

Kundali Bhagya 20 June 2022 Written Update: As Arjun's manager cracks the auction and wins the bid against Rishabh, Arjun gets furious. Read further ahead.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Kundali Bhagya 20 June 2022 Spoiler

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5


Kundali Bhagya is among the top-rated TV shows and has been garnering positive reviews from the audience. As the show recently took a leap of 5 years, the plotline has caught massive attention from the fans. While the makers earlier depicted the exit of Karan Luthra from the show with Dheeraj Dhoopar portraying the role, it will be interesting to see what happens when Arjun and Karan meet for the first time. Read further ahead to take a look at Kundali Bhagya 20 June 2022 written update. 

Kundali Bhagya 20 June 2022 Written update

Kundali Bhagya 20 June 2022 episode begins with Arjun returning to India. As he visits the auction venue, Rishabh gets busy on a call and they fail to notice each other. On the other hand, as Rishabh meets the King, he offers him a share in the hotel to which the King gets impressed by him. A man then questions him as to how he can give the contract to Rishabh when Arjun’s manager won the bid. The King then says that he will decide who wins the auction and because he likes Rishabh’s offer, he wants to go ahead with his deal.

Arjun gets hit by a bus

As Arjun learns about the deal, he gets Rishabh’s details while a lady appears who asks him to concentrate on his engagement. Arjun then talks to his fiancee Nidhi and says that he is inviting the Queen for their engagement. They both then share a cute conversation together. Arjun then tells Nidhi that he will come back after closing the deal. Later on, Arjun gets hit by a bus while his manager stands in shock seeing blood coming out of Arjun’s head. As he falls on the road, Rishabh and Preeta’s pictures fall off that he was carrying with him. 

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5

READ | Dheeraj Dhooper opens up about his exit from 'Kundali Bhagya'; 'fans are upset but....'
READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' Team bids heartfelt goodbye to Dheeraj Dhoopar as he exits the show
READ | Kundali Bhagya 16 June 2022 spoiler: Will Prithvi forcefully marry Preeta?
READ | Kundali Bhagya 17 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Rishabh recognize Karan in new avatar?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kundali Bhagya 20 June 2022 episode, Kundali Bhagya next episode Spoiler, Kundali Bhagya 20 June 2022 Spoiler
First Published:
COMMENT