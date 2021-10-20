Kundali Bhagya 20 October 2021 Written Update: Preeta Faces Backlash From Dadi And Karina

Kundali Bhagya 20 October episode begins with Sarla telling Preeta to go check in the hospital if Sandeep is there in order to prove that it was him whom she saw in the market. Sameer then alerts Preeta that if she goes to the hospital, the case might go against them. Preeta then says that things are already not in favour of them so needs to take the risk. She then asks Sameer to take Pihu home and then leaves for the hospital with Srishti. As they reach the hospital, they speak with the receptionist and learn that Sandeep's condition is quite serious and nobody is allowed to meet him. Preeta then says that she is Sandeep's physiotherapist and goes inside his room.

Kundali Bhagya written update

As Preeta walks inside, she sees that Sandeep is not there. She then informs Srishti and later they see Sandeep coming in a wheelchair. Preeta then confronts Sandeep and tells him that she saw him in the market. She also tells him that he does not need to fake his injury and sit in a wheelchair. Preeta then reveals that she knows that he is lying and then leaves the hospital. Supdeepa then tells Sandeep that they need to get the money from Prithvi as soon as possible because Preeta can go to any extent to save her family. Sandeep then calls Prithvi but the latter disconnects by saying that he decided to give the money tomorrow and tells him not to disturb.

Dadi gets furious at Preeta

On the other hand, Dadi feels tense about the situation while Kareena tries to calm her. Dadi then says that she is worried about what the other people will say about their family. Kareena then asks why is she thinking about it to which Dadi reveals that she heard people are saying that the Luthras have earned money through illegal means. Meanwhile, Preeta and Srishti arrive home while Kareena lashes out at her for hanging out with her sister when the family is going through a tough time. Even Dadi agrees and yells at her. Kareena then tells Preeta that if she thinks, Karan only loves her, she is wrong because he loves them as well and will listen to them. As Srishti tries to take a stand for Preeta, the latter stops her. Preeta then tells her that everyone is just tense about Rishabh and that's the reason why they are behaving like this. Srishti then asks Preeta if she can stay in the house for the night to which she says yes.

Kundali Bhagya next episode spoiler

Prithvi accuses Sherlyn of not helping him at all and telling her that she is of no use. He then says that Kritika is more helpful than her and then reminds Sherlyn that he made her marry Rishabh so that she can help him but she not doing anything.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5