Kundali Bhagya 21 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Learn About Prithvi's Cruel Behavior?

Kundali Bhagya 21 December 2021 episode will reveal how Preeta learns about the Luthras facing atrocities in everyday life after she had to leave the house. She will also learn about the new character, Natasha, who will be featuring in the upcoming episodes. Read further head to get the full Kundali Bhagya 21 December 2021 written update as well as thrilling spoilers for the new episode.

Kundali Bhagya 21 December 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 21 December 2021 spoiler beings with Prithvi telling Sherlyn that he should have hit more hunters as he will get more pleasure in their pain. On listening to this, Sherlyn stands stunned. On the other hand, Rakhi is seen sitting at a medical clinic with Kritika and telling her and that nobody should know about how she got the wounds on her back. Kritika further calms her and feels bad how Prithvi has been treating everyone so badly. Kritika further assures her that she will not tell anyone about how they are being treated like animals at home. As they both talk about Prithvi's cruel behaviour towards the Luthra family, they do not realise that Preeta has been listening to their conversation. Preeta gest shocked on learning about Prithvi and Sherlyn's cruelty.

What happened in the previous episode?

As the Luthra family faces Prithvi's cruel behaviour, Rakhi asks Karan not to do anything against Prithvi as he might stop Mahesh's treatment. She then asks him to find Rishabh as she knows that it is only him who can handle Prithvi. As Preeta enters the house, she listens to their conversation. Rakhi then says that even Preeta is not there with them to help them fight against Prithvi to which Sherlyn says that she will never come back after what they did to her. Meanwhile, Prithvi plans to get Natasha into the picture and make her get married to Karan so that he can get the remaining half portion of the property as well. On the other hand, Natasha plans to woo Karan with her dance video while Preeta struggles to sleep at night worrying about the Luthra family.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5