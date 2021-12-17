Kundali Bhagya 17 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Be Able To Help Mahesh?

Kundali Bhagya 17 December 2021 episode will be full of major twists as Preeta is set to return o the Luthra mansion after two years. As Prithvi has taken over the properties of the Luthra family, he is planning something big to destroy the family altogether. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 17 December 2021 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 17 December 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 17 December 2021 spoiler begins with Sherlyn getting worried about Mahesh and asking Prithvi how will they make Mahesh's death look like an accident. Prithvi then assures her that he has planned everything and people will see that Mahesh is out of his mind but it will be Prithvi who will be making him do so. On the other hand, as Preeta recently ran into Mahesh at her clinic, she gets worried about him. She recalls how Mahesh said that Karan and the family needs her help and decides to return to the Luthra mansion again after two years.

Kundali Bhagya 16 December 2021 written update

In the last episode, as Preeta walks into her clinic, the light goes off. She then realises that someone is hiding behind the table and screams for help. She then rushes outside but the man behind stops her. She then learns that it is Mahesh who is asking her to help him and the family. A bunch of medical staff then turns up and takes Mahesh away while Preeta keeps trying to stop him. the staff then inform her that Mahesh is a mental patient and very dangerous so she needs to stay away from him. While Preeta assures them that he is fine, they tell her that his family admitted him to the mental asylum. She then realises that something is wrong and recalls the time Mahesh told her how he always wanted a daughter and even hoped that she will be there for him whenever he needs her. She then inquires more about Mahesh and learns that the hospital staff dropped him at the Luthra house. Meanwhile, Srishti calls her and urges her to come home soon while Preeta tells her that she will be late. Srishti informs Sarla that Preeta will be late and also tells her that she sounded a bit weird. Meanwhile, Beeji brings up Srishti's wedding topic to which Sarla asks her about Sameer. Srishti informs her that she is not in touch with him to which Saral tells her to get her mobile.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5