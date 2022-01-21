Kundali Bhagya 21 January 2022 Spoiler: Will Prithvi Learn About Preeta's Masterplan?

Kundali Bhagya January 21 episode will reveal how Preeta will manage to gain the trust of the investors whom Prithvi invited to the party. The episode will also depict how Sherlynj and Natasha will look for Prithvi who suddenly disappears from the party at a very crucial time. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 21 January 2022 written update along with major spoilers.

Kundali Bhagya 21 January 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 21 January 2022 spoiler begins with Sherlyn and Natasha meeting Prithvi inside the room and getting annoyed at him. Sherlyn then tells Prithvi that all his investors are not interested in working with him anymore and have now shifted to the Luthar business. She further reveals that this is happening because of Preeta as she has returned to the Luthra house again. This leaves Prithvi in confusion because the last time he confirmed with the goons, they informed him that Preeta died. As he stays silent in shock, Sherlyn then informs him that it was Srishti who made him inhale chloroform and brought him into the room so that Preeta could execute her plan.

What happened in previous episode?

As Preeta arrives with Janki and Srishti at the party, everyone gets shocked to see them. Janki then remembers Preeta's words to behave well with Rakhi so she warmly meets the latter. On the other hand, Karan tries to find Preeta and bumps into Kritika. He then informs her about the fake police to which she speculates that it was Preeta's plan. Meanwhile, Kareena badmouths Preeta and accuses her of snatching the property to which Sameer tells her that it is better off with Preeta than in the hands of evil Prithvi. On the other hand, Sherlyn and Natasha decide to execute Prithvi's plan in the latter's absence. Karan then runs into Preeta and asks where she was to which she stays silent. He then asks her to clear his confusion about why Nagre was welcoming her despite the fact that he tried to kill her. Preeta then tells him that she does not need to answer him.

