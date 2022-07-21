Kundali Bhagya 21 July 2022 Spoiler: Anjali Worries About Karan's Plan

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Karan wonders about what Preeta see in Rishabh that she planned to move on from him and get married to Rishabh. On the other hand, as Preeta is hurt and shocked to the core after what happened at the party, Rishabh meets her and calms her down. He tells her that he will break all ties with Karan. Anjali advises Karan to apologise to the Luthra family for what he did at the party so that he can execute his next step to take revenge on them. They both then visit the Luthra house while Karan says that she will apologise to the entire family. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 20 July 2022 spoiler alert.

Kundali Bhagya 21 July 2022 spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 21 July 2022 spoiler begins with Anjali worrying about Karan's plan getting misfired. She thinks that Karan has been rude to Rishabh but she needs to do the same in order to execute his plan. Karan then tells her that he will not leave Rishabh alive and thinks that he just has a few hours to spend with his family. On the other hand, Preeta asks Rishabh about Kavya to which he assures her that he will pick her up from school. Meanwhile, Karan meets goons at a bar and instructs them to kill Rishabh. He then shares details of his car number while the goons assure him that they will complete the task. Later on, as Rishabh leaves for Kavya’s school, a truck hits him.

What happened in the previous episode?

As Karan and Rishabh get into a heated argument, Karan warns him that he will not let him live. As Karan and Anjali leave, the former gets furious about Rishabh insulting him. He then tells Anjali to leave but she refuses to go. Karan still leaves her in the middle of the road but she takes a cab and follows him thinking that he might ruin the plan.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5