Kundali Bhagya 21 June 2022 Spoiler: Is Karan Still Alive?

Kundali Bhagya is among the top-rated shows on television and has been garnering positive reviews from the audience. As the show recently took a leap of 5 years, the plotline has caught massive attention from the fans. While the last episode revealed how Rishabh managed to crack the deal against Arjun, the audience will witness a piece of shocking news about Karan’s death.

Kundali Bhagya 21 June 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 21 June 2022 spoiler begins with Rishabh arriving at the Luthra house after meeting the King and as he enters the house, he sees a pandit in the house. The pandit then looks ta Karan’s picture hanging on the wall with a garland and gets shocked. He then removes the garland and shouts that only dead people’s pictures have garlands on them and adds that one should not add a garland on a person’s picture who is alive. On hearing this, the family stands in shock while Rishabh lashes out at the pandit and informs him that his brother, Karan is no more. On the other hand, as Arjun wakes up after the accident, he screams Preeta’s name.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Rakhi tells Srishti that she has called a pandit who can predict the future and he is quite famous as well. The other family members then reveal that the pandit has always predicted their future correctly. Preeta then asks them why are they so worried about his visit to which they reveal that the pandit is quite strict. Later on, the pandit arrives while the family members welcome him. The pandit then asks Rakhi about her son.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5