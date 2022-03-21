Kundali Bhagya 21 March 2022 Written Update: The Luthras Make An Attempt To Steal Papers

Kundali Bhagya 21 March 2022 episode begins with Natasha manipulating Karan to try and steal the property papers from Preeta. Sameer hears the conversation and realises that she is trying to ruin Preeta's plan. As Karan denies stealing the papers, Sameer enters the room. He then tells Natasha to leave the room to which she gets annoyed and walks away. Karan then asks why did he yell at her to which he says that only Karan and Preeta should be together.

Kundali Bhagya 21 March 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Preeta tells Srishti that only Prithvi is awake while the rest of the members have gone to sleep. They both then decide to switch off the light and wait for Prithvi. They both then try to fake that they are sleeping while Preeta realises that the papers are kept on the table. As she decides to put them inside the cupboard, she hears someone coming. Sherlyn then enters the room and as she walks inside, she sees Kareena and Dadi entering the room as well. Dadi then begins searching for the papers in the cupboard while Karan suddenly enters the room.

Preeta waits for Prithvi to steal the papers

Preeta gets shocked hearing the noise and as she switches on the light, she sees Sherlyn, Karan, Natasha, Dadi and Kareena in the room. She asks them what they are doing in her room to which they say that they came to check on her. They all then leave the room while Preeta keeps the property papers in the cupboard and sleeps. Sherlyn then meets Prithvi and ask why isn't he trying to steal the papers. Prithvi then denies it to which she asks him to steal in for her. Prithvi loses his calm and kicks her out of his room. The next morning, Srishti asks Preeta about last night to which she informs her that papers are safe and Prithvi did not make any attempt to steal them.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5