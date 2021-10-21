Kundali Bhagya 21 October 2021 Spoiler: Prithvi Accuses Sherlyn Of Not Helping Him

Kundali Bhagya 21 October 2021 episode spoiler begins with Prithi complaining to Sherlyn that she is not helping him in any way. He then says that even Kritika is better than her who is at least helping him out and hurts Sherlyn by praising Kritika in front of her. Prithvi also states that even though Kritika doesn't know anything about their plan, she is coming out to be of huge help to him. He then lashes out at Sherlyn and tells her that it is because of Kritika he learnt about Karan and Preeta's truth and adds that he would have been unaware if he relied on her.

Kundali Bhagya next episode spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 21 October 2021 episode spoiler continues with Prithvi venting out his anger on Sherlyn and telling her that he found the doctor and threatened him to keep Sandeep's fake injury news a secret. He then reminds Sherlyn why he wanted her to get married in the Luthra house and adds that he just wanted her to help him by staying in the house and digging out information for him. Sherlyn, on the other hand, silently listens to Prithvi's words while Prithvi continues lashing out at her. He also says that he is trying to ruin Luthra's personal and professional life on his own without her help and asks her to show the same energy he has. Sandeep then calls Prithvi and demands 60 Lakh from him while the latter makes an excuse and postpones it. While Sudeepa feels that Prithvi cannot be trusted, Sandeep has faith in him that he will pay the amount.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the previous episode, as Preeta takes Pihu out for shopping with Sameer, she spots Sandeep in the market and gets shocked. She then informs this to Sarla who gives her an idea that she should go check in the hospital whether Sandeep is there or not. She then asks Sameer to take Pihu home and goes to the hospital with Srishti. As they confront Sandeep in the hospital, Preeta warns him and leaves. As she arrives home, Kareena and Dadi lash out at her for hanging out with Srishti and sending Pihu back home. Kareena then decides that she will complain about Preeta to Karan while Preeta stays quiet because she understood that they were just upset because Rishabh was in jail.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5