Kundali Bhagya 22 August 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Gets Suspicious About Karan

Kundali Bhagya 22 August 2022 episode begins with Karan telling the police that Rishabh’s business rival can be behind the attack and adds he will file a complaint against them. Anjali decides to accompany him to the police station while Beeji notices them together. She takes Karan aside and asks about their relationship to which he clarifies that they are just good friends. Meanwhile, Rishabh asks Preeta why did they send Karan to the police station to which she says that his family should be around him.

Kundali Bhagya 22 August 2022 Written Update

Rishabh then asks how her wound was to which she says that it is a small one and would heal soon. She then expresses her anger over Rishabh asking her to treat Karan's wounds despite him knowing that she doesn't feel comfortable around him. Rishabh apologises to her for the same while she thinks about why doesn't she feel normal around Karan.

Prithvi hides in Karan's car

Meanwhile, as Karan and Anjali head to the police station, Prithvi hides inside the car and overhears their conversation. Karan tells Anjali about hiring Vishnu to kill Rishabh and adds that the Luthra family cannot learn about his truth. On hearing this, Prithvi wonders what is Karan hiding from everyone. On the other hand, Mahesh tells everyone that the police arrested the goons and adds that Karan is taking care of everything. Kareena then says that Karan is helping them like a family member. Preeta gets annoyed listening to this and asserts that Karan is not a son of the family. On the other hand, Karan meets Vishnu and Raja and asserts that he never wanted to kill Rishabh. He then tells them to stay away from the Luthra family and adds that he will get them out on bail in return. They both promise the same while Prithvi overhears their conversation.

