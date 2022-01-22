Kundali Bhagya 22 January 2022 Written Update: Janki Warns Preeta Not To Trust Sherlyn

Kundali Bhagya 22 January 2022 episode begins with Karan asking Preeta to clear his confusion but Preeta says she is not interested in talking. Karan then leaves while Preeta feels glad that he still cares for her. On the other hand, Janki gets into a heated argument with Natasha and Sherlyn and tells the latter that Natasha is not a person that can be trusted. She then refers to Sherlyn as a villain and even accuses her of blaming Preeta in the past for everything.

Kundali Bhagya 22 January 2022 written update

Janki then gives Sherlyn a serious warning to not plan anything against Preeta and leaves. As she leaves, Sherlyn and Natasha start looking for Prithvi. Natasha then asks Sherlyn to execute Prithvi's plan but she denies it and says that there is no use in doing that. Sherlyn then tells Natasha to go out of the house to which she gets stunned and asks her about the money. Sherlyn even feels that things are getting out of her hand with the return of Preeta and Srishti and worries about Karan's inclination towards Preeta. They both then find Prithvi lying unconscious in the cupboard and then they splash water on his face. He then stands up and asks how did he end up there to which Sherlyn reveals that Srishti hid him in the cupboard.

Sherlyn finds Prithvi

Sherlyn then informs Prithvi that Preeta has returned and has even snatched away his investors. Meanwhile, Janki runs into Kritika and learns that she does not have negative feelings towards Prithvi. She then asks her why to which Kritika says that Prithvi did not throw them out of the house and reveals that it is Preeta who is responsible for everything. Janki then warns her not to utter a word against Preeta. Janki then meets Preeta and asks her to stay alert from Sherlyn and even tells her that Sherlyn and Prithvi might still be working together. Preeta then says that she doesn't trust anyone and has transformed a lot over the years.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5