Kundali Bhagya 22 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta And Karan Unite Again?

The popular Indian TV show Kundali Bhagya has been getting positive reviews from the audience for its interesting plotline. As the show recently took a 5-year leap, it was revealed that Karan is still alive but the Luthra family is still unaware of it. On the other hand, Preeta and Rishabh got married to each other. Take a look at the Kundali Bhagya 22 June 2022 spoilers ahead.

Kundali Bhagya 22 June 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 22 June 2022 spoiler begins with Rakhi apologising to the pandit for Rishabh’s behaviour while the latter runs to the room to console Preeta after the pandit calls their marriage a ‘mistake’ and informs them about Karan’s arrival. Meanwhile, Pandit assures Rakhi that he is not lying and adds that Karan Luthra is alive and will definitely return soon. On the other hand, the viewers learn that Karan had been living without his past memory and has become a pivotal part of Nidhi’s life as Arjun. Now, after Karan aka Arjun hits his head during the accident, his memory returns. As Karan recalls everything from the past, including the incident when Preeta and Rishabh tried to kill him, he screams Preeta’s name and wakes up. As he runs outside the hospital, he runs into Anjali who gets shocked realising that his memory is back. Anjali refers to her as Arjun but he tells her that his name is Karan Luthra.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as the pandit arrives at Luthra house, he predicts that Karan is still alive. The family members then inform him that Karan is dead and Preeta is now married to Rishabh to which the pandit screams at them stating that this marriage is a mistake and that Preeta and Karan will unite soon. He even removes the garlands from Karan’s portrait while Rishabh lashes out at him for doing that. Rishabh then asks him to stop playing with Preeta’s emotions.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5