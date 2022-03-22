Last Updated:

Kundali Bhagya 22 March 2022 Written Update: Karan And Preeta Rescue Rakhi From Fire

Kundali Bhagya 22 March 2022 Written Update: As Rakhi gets surrounded by fire in the kitchen, Karan and Preeta help her come out. Read further ahead.

Kundali Bhagya 22 March 2022 episode begins with everyone running towards the kitchen as Rakhi screams for help. Prithvi then tells Rakhi not to panic as they will save her while Kritika asks her to try and stay away from the fire. Karan and Preeta then manage to save Rakhi while Kritika brings the first aid kit. Kareena and Dadi return from the market, they get shocked seeing the chaos in the house. Sherlyn then informs them about the incident and reveals how Preeta saved Rakhi. 

As Rakhi keeps crying, she tells Dadi that she thought she was going to die and adds that she didn't want to leave her family in such a condition. She then hugs Preeta and Karan and thanks them for saving her life. Karan then asks Sameer to call the doctor while Preeta suggests they put ointment on her wounds. 

Srishti informs Preeta about stolen property papers

Srishti calls ameer and asks why is Preeta not answering her calls to which he informs her about the fire incident. She then asks him to give the phone to Preeta and tells her that the property papers got stolen. She further adds that it was time to begin with their plan while Preeta thinks that Prithvi finally stole the papers. Preeta then calls the police informing them about the stolen papers while Dadi and Kareena suspect each other. Prithvi then thinks that Karan stole the property papers while Sherlyn suspects Prithvi. Karan then asks Preeta to check the papers in her cupboard again while the police arrive at the Luthra house. As the police begin to interrogate, Preeta says that she suspects someone from the family stole the papers while Srishti says that she saw Karan walking out of Preeta's room. On hearing this, everyone stands in shock. 

