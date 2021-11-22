Kundali Bhagya 22 November 2021 Written Update: Rishabh Sees Sherlyn And Prithvi Together

Kundali Bhagya 22 November 2021 episode begins with Preeta telling Rishabh that she can see the love and care for him in Sherlyn's eyes to which he agrees and says that even has observed a sudden change in her behaviour. He then recalls how Sherlyn asked her to change the side of the bed so that his sleep is not disturbed by the sunlight. Preeta then asks her what is he thinking to which he says that he feels happy to see the change in Sherlyn. As Sherlyn arrives with a glass of juice for Rishabh, Preeta teases him and urges him to express his love to him.

Kundali Bhagya 22 November 2021 written update

Preeta then teases Rishabh and tells him that if he fails to express his love to Sherlyn, she will tell everyone in the family that he is in love with her. Rishabh gets worried about hearing the same and assures her that he will do the same. He even asks Preeta to stay quiet and not let anyone know about it. As Sherlyn goes inside, she calls the lawyer and shouts at him for not doing anything to get Prithvi out of jail. The lawyer then says that he wants to use Prithvi's past as a weapon to gain sympathy from the judge to which Sherlyn allows her to do anything to get Prithvi back. As she continues to speak, she sees Rishabh's shadow and suddenly changes her words telling the lawyer not to let Prithvi out at any cost. She then turns and tells Rishabh that she was talking to the lawyer and asking him not to let Prithvi out to which Rishabh tells her that he heard how she changed her statement when she saw him. Sherlyn then fakes crying and asks him why doesn't he believe her to which Rishabh apologises to her and walks away.

Sherlyn meets Prithvi in jail

On the other hand, Preeta sees Karan at home and asks him why didn't he leave for the practice to which he says that he does not want to go. He then tries calling the coach to cancel the same but Preeta disconnects the call and tells him to go. Meanwhile, Sonakshi thinks of a plan to take Preeta's place in the family and convince Pihu that she is her mother and not Preeta. As Rishabh suspects Sherlyn, he decides to follow her when she leaves. Sherlyn then meets Prithvi and the lawyer at the police station where she informs the latter that she has paid his fees. As Rishabh follows her, he spots Sherlyn at the police station standing next to Prithvi and gets shocked.

