Kundali Bhagya 22 October 2021 Written Update: Preeta Gets Evidence Against Sandeep

Kundali Bhagya 22 October 2021 episode begins with Sandeep texting Prithvi but not receiving any reply from his side. Meanwhile, Preeta and Srishti arrive and see Sandeep running away from them. Preeta and Srishti then record his video as evidence to prove that he has been faking his leg injury. On the other hand, Dadi and Mahesh visit the jail to meet Rishabh where Mahesh breaks down on seeing him. Rishabh then calms him down and assures him that he is doing fine. Rishabh further tells him that he does not care about himself because he knows that Mahesh will get him out of jail soon.

Kundali Bhagya written update

While Mahesh and Dadi leave the jail on one side, Prithvi and Sherlyn get into an argument at home. As Prithvi taunts him for not helping her at all, he says that Kritika is more helpful as compared to her. Prithvi then says that she is of no use and reminds her that he made her marry Rishabh so that she can help him get all the information from inside the house. Sherlyn then says that she can see he is angry so she will talk to him later while Prithvi leaves the room furiously.

Preeta blackmails Sandeep to reveal info about the mastermind

As Sandeep and Sudeepa reach the hospital, the former says that he needs to get admitted to the hospital again and will have to manage and get the same room. On the other hand, Preeta and Srishti also arrive at the hospital while Srishti keeps saying that should go to the police station. Preeta then enquires about Sandeep's address and learns that he is still inside the hospital. The nurse also tells Preeta about Sandeep's discharge and re-admission. Meanwhile, Sudeepa warns Sandeep that she does not trust Prithvi to which Sandeep tells her not to think too much. Preeta then goes inside Sandeep's room and threatens him to call the police. On the other hand, as Rakhi feels guilty of yelling at Preeta, Pihu asks her to apologise to her. Meanwhile, Preeta shows the recording to Sandeep and tells him to reveal the name of the mastermind. She warns him to reveal that truth or she will give the evidence to the police and he will also end up in jail.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5