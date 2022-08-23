Kundali Bhagya 23 August 2022 Spoiler: Prithvi Breaks Shocking News To Sherlyn

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Anjali head to the police station while Prithvi hides inside the car and overhears their conversation. On the other hand, Mahesh tells everyone that the police arrested the goons and adds that Karan is taking care of everything. Kareena then says that Karan is helping them like a family member; Preeta gets annoyed listening to this and asserts that Karan is not the son of the family. Read further ahead to check out Kundali Bhagya 23 August 2022 spoilers.

Kundali Bhagya 23 August 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 23 August 2022 begins with Prithvi safely returning home to Sherlyn. She then asks him about what happened at the police station to which Prithvi reveals that Karan knows everything. This leaves Sherlyn stunned. On the other hand, Karan talks to himself in a room and asks God why he doesn't recall the time when Preeta pushed him off the cliff every time he meets her. He further raises a question about why he always feels love for Preeta. As Anjali overhears Karan, she stands outside the room in shock.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Karan goes to the police station, Rishabh asks Preeta why did they send Karan to which she says that his family should be around him. Rishabh then asks how her wound was to which she says that it is a small one and would heal soon. She then expresses her anger over Rishabh asking her to treat Karan's wounds despite him knowing that she doesn't feel comfortable around him. Rishabh apologises to her for the same while she thinks about why doesn't she feel normal around Karan. On the other hand, Karan meets Vishnu and Raja and asserts that he never wanted to kill Rishabh. He then tells them to stay away from the Luthra family and adds that he will get them out on bail in return. They both promise the same while Prithvi overhears their conversation.

(Image: @kundalibhagyazee5/Twitter)